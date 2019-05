Etzler commits to OSU

Crestview High School sophomore Kalen Etzler announced via social media on Sunday that he’s committed to play college basketball at Ohio State University. The highly regarded 6-8 forward is the first member of head coach Chris Holtmann’s 2021 recruiting class. Etzler’s uncle and new Crestview head coach, Doug Etzler, played for the Buckeyes from 1991-1995. Wyatt Richardson photo