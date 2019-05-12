Columbus Grove sweeps NWC meet

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

HARROD — Columbus Grove swept the Northwest Conference track meet, winning the boys and girls titles at Allen East High School on Saturday.

The championship was the 24th overall for the Columbus Grove boys, and the sixth straight and 15th overall for the girls.

Lincolnview finished third on both sides, while the Crestview Knights claimed the fifth spot and the Lady Knights finished eighth (see team scores below).

Lincolnview’s Brad Korte blazed to a No. 1 finish in the 100 meter dash with a time of 10.97, edging Crestview’s Wade Sheets (11.16). Korte and teammate Logan Williams finished 1-2 in the 200 meter dash, with Korte posting a time of 22.77, followed by Williams (23.05).

Lincolnview’s Brad Korte sprints to a win during Saturday’s NWC meet. Korte won the 100 and 200 meter dash, the long jump and helped the 4×100 meter relay team notch a victory. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

The same two also finished 1-2 in the long jump, with Korte winning the title (19-10), with Williams right behind at 19-09.

Alek Bowersock won the 1600 meter run title with a time of 4:37.01, and the senior distance runner finished third in the 800 meter run (2:07.48). Karter Tow captured the 3200 meter run title in 10:07.85, and the 4×100 team of Williams, Dylan Schimmoeller, Ryan Moody and Korte won in 44.82.

The 4×800 meter relay team of Jacob Keysor, Tow, Devon Bill and Bowersock was the runner up (8:33.32) and Daegan Hatfield finished third in the high jump (5-10).

For the Lady Lancers, Brayden Langdon finished second in the 400 meter dash with a time of 1:03.44, while Madison Langdon was the runner up in the 3200 meter run (12:36.32) Sami Sellers placed third in the discus throw (109-03).

Crestview’s 4×200 and 4×400 meter relay teams of Darrin Nihiser, Jordan Perrott, Sheets & Caylib Pruett won titles with times of 1:34.50 and 3:33.69.

Pruett finished third in the 400 meter dash (53.16) and Robbie Gonzalez placed third in the discus throw (130-05).

Chelsea Taylor led the Lady Knights with a second place finish in the high jump (4-10), and Ragan Harting finished fourth in the 1600 meter run (5:49.70).

“I thought that our teams fared well in the league meet,” Crestview head coach James Lautzenheiser said. “Thursday night’s weather presented some challenges during qualifying, but we were fairly busy on Saturday for the final rounds. That’s where we want to be on finals day; busy and in the conversation to place well in key events.”

“In typical years the NWC meet can prove to be as difficult, if not more daunting, than the OHSAA district tournament for some events,” Lautzenheiser added.

Crestview and Lincolnview will return to action Thursday and Saturday in the Division IV district meet at Spencerville.

“I’d encourage casual fans and diehard track enthusiasts to come to Spencerville on Saturday, you won’t be disappointed,” Lautzenheiser said. “I believe that we will see a large number of NWC competitors begin their path to Columbus, and I’m confident that our league will be represented well at Jesse Owens.”

Crestview’s Jordan Perrott takes the baton from teammate Darrin Nihiser. Wyatt Richardson photo

Meet scores

Boys

1 – Col. Grove 138.50

2 – Bluffton 106.50

3 – Lincolnview 105.00

4 – Paulding 75

5 – Crestview 65

6 – Spencerville 51

7 – Allen East 35

8 – Ada 30

9 – Delphos Jefferson 16

Girls

1 – Columbus Grove 211

2 – Spencerville 143

3 – Lincolnview 79.5

4 – Bluffton 72

5 – Allen East 54

6 – Paulding 48

7 – Ada 39.5

8 – Crestview 32

9 – Delphos Jefferson 19

Full results can be seen at:

https://www.baumspage.com/track/northwestconf/2019/Results.htm