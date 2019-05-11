Westwood plans Learning Series workshop

VW independent/submitted information

Join Westwood Behavioral Health Center (WBHC) for its Spring Fling for Recovery celebration as part of its Community Learning Series.

On Monday, May 13, from 6-7:30 p.m., Westwood’s prevention coordinator will be presenting a substance use awareness lesson from the “Protecting You, Protecting Me” curriculum.

Parents should bring children of all ages to come celebrate new life and new chances in recovery. Refreshments will be provided and the event is free and open to the public; no registration is required. All children present will receive a pair of gardening gloves and gardening spade and will plant a flower of their very own to take home.

WBHC’s Community Learning Series runs every second and fourth Monday of the month, starting at 6 p.m. The location for this event is Westwood Behavioral Health Center, 1158 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

Transportation is available upon request. Call 419.238.3434 to schedule transport to and from the event. There is no charge for transportation; however, those needing transport have to schedule a ride prior to 5 p.m. the day of the event.