Van Wert runaway teen found in Rockford

Haley Metz

VW independent/submitted information

ROCKFORD — The search for a runaway Van Wert teenager is over.

Haley Metz was taken into custody earlier Saturday at a Rockford residence, according to a news release from the Van Wert Police Department.

Metz, 16, was apparently located in Rockford by the Mercer County Sheriff’s Office and Rockford Police Department. City police contacted law enforcement agencies in that county after a anonymous tip reported that Metz was living in the northern Mercer County village.

The girl reportedly left her home in Van Wert on April 28 and hadn’t been seen by her family since then.