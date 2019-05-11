Taylor accepts AF Academy appointment

VW independent/submitted information

Crestview High School senior Chelsea Taylor, daughter of Dr. Darrin and Shanay Taylor, recently announced her appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colorado. Taylor plans to major in aeronautical or astronautical engineering while studying at the Academy.

Taylor’s nomination for the prestigious academy came from U.S. Representative Bob Latta and U.S. Senator Rob Portman, which she described as a long, but beneficial, process.

Crestview senior Chelsea Taylor accepts her appointment to the U.S. Air Force Academy. Parents Dr. Darrin Taylor and Shanay Taylor, along with her siblings and grandmother, school counselors Dave Springer and Kris Kill, and USAFA admissions liaison officer Thomas Guyton, joined her for the event. photo provided

“I grew a lot as a person and learned about myself during the application and appointment because it was a period of self-reflection through essays and interviews,” Taylor said. “I learned to take things one step at a time and to celebrate every small victory.”

Taylor spent her high school years excelling academically, while staying busy and involved in her community. She worked her way through leadership positions as a gymnastics coach, KEY (Kindness Empowering You) founder, and captain of her sports teams. Throughout this time, she learned from others and learned more about herself.

“I taught myself that it is okay not to be perfect, to learn from every mistake, and to become stronger through every hardship,” the Crestview senior noted.

Overall, Taylor expressed a great deal of gratitude for the appointment and looks forward to what this opportunity will bring.

“I have dreamed of this since middle school,” she said. “Since then, my life has been turned upside down more than once and things turned out differently than I expected. So for me to be able to attend USAFA is something I do not take for granted.

“I understand my appointment was given to me for a reason, and I will commit my life to fulfilling this purpose that God has graciously given me,” Taylor added,