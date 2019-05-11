Kraner named Elks ‘Student of the Year’

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert Lodge 1197, Benevolent and Protective Order of Elks, held its Youth Recognition Breakfast on May 7 in conjunction with the Elks National Youth Week.

Shown are Linda Stanley (left), Student of the Month chair, and Hanna Kraner.Elks photo

Approximately 75 people, including students, parents, teachers, guidance counselors, and principals, were in attendance.

During the breakfast, local scholarship winners who were forwarded to the state for judging were recognized. Also recognized by Jill Evans, lodge Americanism chairperson, were the local winners in the Grand Lodge Americanism Essay Contest.

The Student/Volunteer of the Month winners were each recognized and the lodge named the Student/Volunteer of the Year winner.

Selected Student/Volunteer of the Year was Hannah Kraner, a senior at Van Wert High School. The Student of the Year winner received a certificate, as well as a $200. The winner is eligible to apply for a $1,000 scholarship through the Ohio Elks Association vying for the Student Volunteer of the Year award.

Linda Stanley is Student/Volunteer of the Month Committee chair.