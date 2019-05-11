FCCLA project

Members of Van Wert High School’s FCCLA organization recently created a project in which they put together hygiene kits to donate to people in need. They donated 25 kits to the High School and Middle School Guidance and to a Homeless Shelter in Lima. Mike Sellers from The Monument Shop donated $50 towards the project to buy supplies for the kits. Shown above are Mike Sellers, Brook Calvelage, Megan Vogt, and Brianna Couch. Their project qualified to compete at the Ohio FCCLA State Leadership Conference April 25 & 26 where they earned a Silver rating. Congratulations on the project and a special thanks to the Monument Shop for their generous donation. photo provided