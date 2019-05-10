VW independent baseball, softball recap

Van Wert independent sports

Friday was a busy day in local sports, with Van Wert winning both ends of a doubleheader against Delphos St. John’s, Lincolnview sweeping Ada in baseball and softball action, and Van Wert falling in the Division II softball sectional finals.

Baseball

Van Wert 10 Delphos St. John’s 0 (five innings)

In the first game of a doubleheader, Hayden Maples and Nathan Temple each drove in a pair of runs to help Van Wert defeat visiting Delphos St. John’s 10-0 in five innings on Friday.

Temple had a pair of hits and Jaxson Amweg had a team high three hits.

Five of Van Wert’s runs came in the first inning, followed by four runs in the fourth and one in the fifth.

Parker Conrad pitched all five innings and held the Blue Jays to just two hits.

Van Wert 8 Delphos St. John’s 0

Jaxson Amweg had three hits and Hayden Maples drove in three runs as Van Wert defeated Delphos St. John’s 8-0 in the second game of Friday’s doubleheader.

The Cougars led 2-0 entering the bottom of the fourth inning, then scored four runs, then added two more in the fifth.

Keaton Brown pitched five innings and allowed four hits and struck out two, and Jake Lautzenheiser went the remaining two innings and gave up just one hit while fanning one.

Van Wert (20-2) has won 12 straight and will play at Monday at Coldwater (No. 1, Division III).

Lincolnview 23 Ada 1 (five innings)

ADA — Lincolnview led 9-0 after three innings, then scored 12 in the fourth on the way to a five inning 23-1 win over Ada on Friday.

Brayden Evans led the Lancers with four RBIs on two hits and three runs scored. Thad Walker accounted for three RBIs, while Jaden Youtsey, Ethan Kemler, Gavin Carter, Carson Fox and Braxton Fox each drove in a pair of runs.

Collin Overholt, Walker, Evans and Sam Myers combined to hold the Bulldogs to just hold the Bulldogs to just three hits while striking out eight.

The Lancers (19-2, 7-0 NWC) will play at Coldwater (No. 1, Division III) at 1 p.m. today, then will play at Paulding on Monday, with the winner claiming an outright conference championship.

Softball

Lincolnview 13 Ada 0 (five innings)

ADA — Winter Boroff held Ada to just three hits and the Lady Lancers enjoyed a five inning 13-0 victory on Friday.

Boroff, who struck out six and walked just two, also drove in three runs. Morgan Miller had three RBIs and Lakin Brant had two hits, including a home run, and two RBIs.

The game was scoreless after two innings, but Lincolnview exploded for six runs in the third, four in the fourth and three more in the fifth.

Lincolnview (14-6, 4-3) will play at Paulding today.

Napoleon 10 Van Wert 0

NAPOLEON — No. 1 seed Napoleon defeated Van Wert 10-0 in the Division II sectional finals at Napoleon on Friday.

No other information was available.