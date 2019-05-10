Veterans reminded of June cookout event

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that the Van Wert County Veterans Service Office will be having its second annual Veterans Day Cook Out on Sunday, June 16.

Check-in will be at noon and the meal will be served from 1-3 p.m. The VSO asks that veterans RSVP by calling its office at 419.238.9592 by June 7 to let office staff know who will be attending with them. The day will include a free meal, swimming, and games.