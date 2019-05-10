Van Wert SWCD announces pond clinic

VW independent/submitted information

VENEDOCIA — A pond clinic has been scheduled for 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, at the Eric Pugh residence, 14105 Horeb Road in Venedocia.

The clinic will feature presentations on pond construction, fish stocking, liability of a pond, and aquatic vegetation management. The clinic is free of charge and is open to the public.

The clinic will be held by the pond, so participants are encouraged to bring a lawn chair. Refreshments will be provided at the conclusion by the Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District.

For more information, contact the SWCD at 419.238.9591.