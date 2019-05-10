Kathleen Keller

Kathleen Keller, 66, of Van Wert, died at 2:02 p.m. Wednesday May 8, 2019, at Lima Memorial Hospital.

She was born August 14, 1952, in Celina, the daughter of Roger Lee and Mary Floreen (Bolenbaugh) Bigham, who both preceded her in death. She married Jeffrey A.

Other survivors include two daughters, Amy S. Robison (Jennifer Smith) of Van Wert and Lisa (Rusty) Harp of Pennsylvania; four grandchildren; four brothers, Alan Bigham, Charles (Debbie) Bigham, Marvin (Kathy) Bigham and Steve (Sue) Bigham, all of Ohio City; and four sisters, Linda Bigham, Ladonna Bigham, and Martha Bigham, all of Van Wert, and Laura (Vince) Morgan of Ohio City.

Funeral services are scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, May 14, at Cowan & Son Funeral Home in Van Wert, with burial to follow in Woodlawn Cemetery in Ohio City.

Visitation is from 2-8 p.m. Monday, May 13, at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.