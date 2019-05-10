Deloyd M. Rickard

Deloyd M. Rickard, 84, of rural Rockford, died Thursday afternoon, May 9, 2019, at his residence in York Township.

He was born August 8, 1934, in Liberty Township, Van Wert County, the son of Wesley Paul and Elizabeth Camilla (Rollins) Rickard, who both preceded him in death. On September 20, 1952, he married the former Joanne Wise, who survives.

Other survivors include his two sons, Timothy (Bev) Rickard of Rockford and LaVon D. (Darlene) Rickard of Knoxville, Tennessee; three sisters, Patricia Forgie of North Canton, Marilyn J. (Gerald) Mead of Fort Wayne, Indiana, and Cheryl (Richard) Shobe of Van Wert; eight grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and two great-great-grandchildren.

Two sons, LaVerne C. Rickard and Tad Alan Rickard, also preceded him in death.

Deloyd was a 1952 graduate of Ohio City-Liberty High School. He was a farmer and retired from Eaton Corporation in Van Wert in 1989.

There will be no services.

Preferred memorials: Belle Community Church or United Way (youth activities).

Condolences may be expressed at cowanfuneralhome.com.