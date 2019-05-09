Small fans 16, Crestview wins 2-0

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Kali Small turned in an outstanding pitching performance during Thursday’s 2-0 Division IV softball sectional championship win over Miller City at Owen Pugh Field.

Small allowed just two hits and struck out 16 batters.

Bailey Gregory and Hannah Binnion each had a hit and an RBI, as the Lady Knights scored once in the third inning and again in the sixth. Avery McCoy and Codi Miller each had a pair of hits.

Crestview (19-4) will face Wayne Trace or Lima Central Catholic in the district semifinals at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Elida. Rain halted Thursday’s game between the two teams, with the Lady Raiders leading 1-0 in the first.