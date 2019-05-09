Ruger/Thomas bound for D-II districts

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — Nathan Ruger and Kaden Thomas are district bound, and will play at Bowling Green State University next week.

The first doubles team from Van Wert beat Shawnee’s Garrett DeMoss and Brayden Ward 7-5 in the quarterfinals of the Division II tennis sectionals at UNOH on Thursday, then the duo defeated Howie Spencer and Andy Vogel of St. Marys Memorial in a match that was retired after two sets, 2-6, 6-2.

The second doubles team of Jace Fast and Nick Carter topped Lima Central Catholic’s Hayden Bader and Colin Guagneti 6-1, 6-3 before falling to Ottawa-Glandorf’s Carter Welch and Colin Welch 6-3, 6-4.

Michael Hellman and Kannen Wannemacher will compete at singles on Saturday for a change to advance to the BGSU district.