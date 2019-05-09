Lincolnview wins sectional title

Winter Boroff slides into home during Thursday’s Division IV sectional championship game against Columbus Grove. The Lady Lancers scored five runs in the first inning, five more in the second, six in the fifth and one more in the sixth to win the sectional title 17-9. Boroff had three RBIs and scored three runs, and she pitched 4.1 innings and allowed just one hit while striking out two. Carly Wendel, Andi Webb and Annie Mendenhall each had three RBIs for Lincolnview. The Lady Lancers will play Parkway in the district semifinals at 4 p.m. Tuesday at Elida. Photo courtesy of Kylee Mongold