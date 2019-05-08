VW Health named Top 100 Rural Hospital

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County Hospital, doing business as Van Wert Health in Van Wert, has been named one of the Top 100 rural and community hospitals in the United States by The Chartis Center for Rural Health.

Above is an artist’s rendition of the new Van Wert Health hospital addition. graphic provided

Regarded as one of the industry’s most significant designations of performance excellence, the annual Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals award is based upon the results of the Hospital Strength INDEX® from iVantage Health Analytics.

“We are proud to be recognized by agencies like The Chartis Center for Rural Health,” said Van Wert Health President/CEO Jim Pope. “Our mission is simple: we want to be the best community hospital. We know that designation has to be earned every day from the patients we care for. It is a journey.”

Hospitals recognized as a Top 100 facility scored in the top 100 among all rural and community hospitals nationally. Now in its ninth year, the INDEX leverages 50 rural-relevant indicators across eight pillars of hospital strength (inpatient market share, outpatient market share, cost, charge, quality, outcomes, patient perspective, and financial stability) to determine an overall score for each hospital. Each of the INDEX’s 50 indicators is culled from publicly-available data sources.

“In an era of increased complexity and uncertainty, Top 100 hospitals have established themselves as a bellwether for rural provider performance,” said Michael Topchik, national leader of The Chartis Center for Rural Health. “Top 100 status is a real indicator of how proactive these hospitals are when it comes to pushing for performance improvement in areas such as quality, outcomes, patient safety, market share and finance.”

The list of this year’s Top 100 Rural & Community Hospitals, as well as the 2019 INDEX methodology, can be found at www.ivantageindex.com/top-performing-hospitals.