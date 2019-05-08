SWCD has info on cover crop program

VW independent/submitted information

Agricultural producers interested in planting cover crops are invited to stop in Van Wert Soil and Water Conservation District office to inquire about the Senate Bill 299 Cover Crop Program.



Producers with eligible cropland acreage can sign up for the cover crop program and receive $25 per acre, with a maximum of 80 acres.

The Van Wert SWCD will manage the program sign-up, verification of eligibility, and cover crop establishment. Producers must agree to install a cover crop on the same field for three consecutive years. Seeding must be established by November 1.

The sign up is from June 1 to September 1. This program is available on a first-come, first served basis until program funds are no longer available.

For more information or to sign-up for programs, contact the Van Wert SWCD at 419.238.9591 or stop in the office at 1185 Professional Drive in Van Wert.