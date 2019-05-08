Skelton accepts West Point appointment

VW independent/submitted information

CONVOY — Crestview High School senior Olivia Skelton recently accepted an appointment to the United States Military Academy at West Point, New York, for the Class of 2023. Skelton is the daughter of Wes and Tina Skelton.

Skelton recently attended a reception for appointees hosted by U.S. Representative Bob Latta.

photos provided

While attending West Point, Skelton plans to major in space science or aeronautical engineering, with an interest in branching to aviation and becoming a pilot or combat engineer.

Skelton received nominations from U.S. Representative Bob Latta and U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown and she described the process as a long one.

“It was a very rewarding feeling to complete everything and very cool to meet new people and form new relationships along the way,” said Skelton.

Throughout high school, Skelton took classes she was interested in, but always tried to challenge herself with AP and honors classes while participating in extracurricular activities. Extra training was required for the interview and physical tests of the process.

“I made sure to practice my responses to help my confidence. I also had to train for the Candidate Fitness Assessment (CFA) in the midst of all of my other activities which was tough,” Skelton added. “I think that training and learning how to manage my time throughout the whole process is something I can take with me to the Academy.”

Excitement because of the appointment has Skelton looking forward to the next chapter of her life.

“I am unbelievably excited to receive my appointment,” she noted. “I feel very blessed to have this opportunity, and I cannot wait to begin my 47-month experience at West Point.”

The U.S. Military Academy at West Point is a four-year, co-educational, federal, liberal arts college located 50 miles north of New York City. It was founded it 1802 as America’s first college of engineering and continues today as the world’s premier leader-development institution, consistently ranked among top colleges in the country.

Its mission remains constant — to educate, train, and inspire the Corps of Cadets so that each graduate is a commissioned leader of character committed to the values of Duty, Honor, and Country and prepared for a career of professional excellence and service to the nation as an officer in the U.S. Army.