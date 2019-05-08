Police seek information on runaway teen

﻿Haley Metz

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert Police Department is seeking assistance in finding a female juvenile who ran away from home in late April.

On April 28, Haley Metz left her home and has not been seen by her family since. Haley is a white female that is 16 years of age. She is 5 feet, 3 inches tall and weighs approximately 135 pounds.

She has blue eyes and was last seen with long blonde hair. It is believed, though, that she may have altered her hairstyle since she ran away from home.

Anyone with information should please call the VWPD at 419.238.2462 or Crime Stoppers at 419.238.STOP.