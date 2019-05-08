Michael W. Richardson

Michael W. Richardson, 73, of West Lafayette, Indiana, and formerly of Van Wert, died at 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, May 7, 2019, at the West Lafayette Veterans Home.

He was born in Van Wert County on August 31, 1946, the son of George F. and Helen (Luliak) Richardson, who both preceded him in death.

He was a veteran of the United States Air Force, serving from 1964-1967. Michael was a jack-of-all-trades, enjoyed muscle cars, and loved to fly fish.

Michael is survived by his sister, Tina M. (Thomas) Miller of Van Wert; and several nieces and nephews.

He was also preceded in death by a sister, Linda, in infancy.

Graveside committal services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, May 11, in Woodland Cemetery in Van Wert, with graveside military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803, both of Van Wert.

Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home & Crematory is handling the arrangements.