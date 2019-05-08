Markward upsets Mazur to earn GOP nod for mayor

Third Ward City Councilman Ken Markward is the Republican nominee for Van Wert mayor after an upset victory over incumbent Jerry Mazur on Tuesday. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Challenger Ken Markward, currently Van Wert City Council’s representative from the Third Ward, upset incumbent Jerry Mazur 533 (59.35 percent) to 365 (40.65 percent) to earn the Republican nomination for Van Wert mayor for the upcoming November general election.

Markward thanked his opponent, as well as the approximately 900 city residents who came out to cast their ballots and the 533 who voted for him.

“I’d like to thank Jerry for keeping the campaign positive, and the 500 or so people that expressed their confidence in me,” Markward said at the Van Wert County Board of Elections after results were released. “Also, a big thank you to my wife for her support, especially with my highly unusual schedule over these past couple of months.”

Of the city’s 15 precincts, Markward won all but two of those: 3A and 4C. His biggest margin of victory was 32 votes in Precinct 2B, 38-6.

The turnout was low for the primary election, with just 1,378 voters, 3.72 percent of those registered, coming out to vote.

Markward credited his door-to-door campaign, during which he visited approximately 2,100 city residences and logged as many as seven miles a day, as one reason for his victory. He noted that he planned to take a breather between now and August before ramping up his general election campaign around Labor Day.

In that election, Markward will face former mayor Don Farmer and city resident Joe Jared, who are both running as independent candidates.

All other candidates in Tuesday’s primary were uncontested.

Several issues were also decided on Tuesday. Results are as follows:

An amendment allowing city officials to use the 0.5-percent Street Income Tax to replace sidewalks during the full reconstruction of a street passed 768 (78.45 percent) to 211 (21.55 percent).

A local option in Van Wert Precinct 3B to allow the sale of wine and mixed alcoholic beverages on Sunday at the Casey’s General Store location passed by two votes, 30-28.

A 5.5-mill, five-year operating levy renewal for Delphos City Schools passed in Van Wert County 210-76.

A 2.25-mill, five-year permanent improvement levy renewal for Delphos City Schools passed in Van Wert County 211-78.

A 1.5-mill, five-year replacement levy for Parkway Local Schools for the purpose of improvements, renovations, and additions to school facilities, as well as acquiring land and equipment, passed in Van Wert County 60-35.

An additional 3.9-mill, five-year operating levy for the Village of Willshire passed 41-21.