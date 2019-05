Law Enforcement 5/8/19

Delphos Police

April 22, no time listed — Angela Cash, 31, of Delphos, was arrested on an active warrant issued in Allen County and turned over to a deputy from the Allen County Sheriff’s Office.

April 18, no time listed — Kiel Martin, 32, of Lima, was charged with possession of drug abuse instruments and driving while under a child support enforcement license suspension after a traffic stop in Delphos.