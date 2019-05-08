Elementary students end gymnastics unit

Recently in the Lincolnview Elementary physical education classroom, students finished up a gymnastics unit. In the unit, students were put together in groups of 4-6 students. The students had two weeks to prepare their routines before performing in front of their class. The routines included a series of four types of rolls and four types of travels. The rolls include: forward roll, egg roll, parachute roll, and log roll. The types of travels include: skip, hop, jump, and leap. Pictured practicing their gymnastics routine include fourth grade students Brooklyn Byrne, Sophia Brickner, Bosten Bailey, Aubrey Miller, and Josie Miller.