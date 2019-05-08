CHP boards schedule annual meeting date

VW independent/submitted information

The boards of the three nonprofit corporations that constitute Community Health Professionals Inc. will be in session for its annual meeting at 6:30 p.m. Monday, May 20, at 1159 Westwood Drive in Van Wert.

Boards for Community Health Professionals Inc., Private Duty Services Inc., and VNA Comprehensive Services Inc. will be in session.

The public notified of this opportunity to meet with the board of any or all corporations. For more information, call 419.238.9223.