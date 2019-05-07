Robert Fred Davis

Robert Fred “Bob” Davis, 59, of Van Wert, died at his residence on Sunday, May 5, 2019.

He was born March 5, 1960, in Van Wert, the son of Ream “Tom” Davis Sr. and Leah Shaw, who both preceded him in death.

Survivors include his wife, Cindy Davis; five children, Nicole (Aaron) Hampton, Jimmy Davis, Brandy (Brandon) Martin, Tiffany (Gary) Perry, and Ashley (Adam) Smazenko; two stepchildren, Bryan (Danielle) Prater and Christy (Steve) Eaton; 24 grandchildren; three bonus grandchildren; three sisters, Susie (Jim) Benavidez, Samantha Davis, and Tammy (Jeff) May; and four brothers, R. Thomas Davis Jr., Keith (Teri) Davis, Jim Davis, and Glen Dunlap.

His second dad, Dewy Shaw; and three grandchildren, Matthew and Margery Glass, and Noah Martin, also preceded him in death.

Funeral services will be conducted at 1:30 p.m. Saturday, May 11, at Alspach-Gearhart Funeral Home in Van Wert, with Captain James and Lori Brown officiating. Burial will be in Woodland Cemetery in in Van Wert, with military honors rendered by combined units of American Legion Post 178 and Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 5803.

Visitation is from 4-8 p.m. Friday, May 10, and an hour prior to services Saturday, all at the funeral home.

Preferred memorials: To the family for the funeral expenses and continued care of the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.alspachgearhart.com.