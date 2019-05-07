Mayoral race, issues on May primary ballot

DAVE MOSIER/independent editor

Today is Election Day, but it’s more of a ho-hum day for many voters in Van Wert County, with only a Van Wert mayor’s race, and six issues on the ballot.

Incumbent Mayor Jerry Mazur is being challenged by veteran politician Ken Markward for the Republican nomination for mayor.

Local voters mark their ballots in a previous election at the Van Wert County Council on Aging Senior Center on Fox Road. VW independent file photo

Mazur, who is seeking his second term as mayor, also served one term as the Third Ward representative on Van Wert City Council.

A retired manager who worked a total of 40 years for Westinghouse Electric Corporation’s Elevator Division and United Technologies’ Otis Elevator Company in several cities in the United States and abroad, Mazur then moved to Van Wert 20 years ago.

He attended Broward Community College and the University of Nebraska at Omaha.

Mazur said his key objective in running for mayor in 2015 was to unify the city and county economic development programs, which was accomplished when the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation was formed.

Mayor Mazur said he feels the last four years have been successful ones for the local economy.

“We have seen a growth in our city income tax revenue due to two factors: first being the amount of overtime work being performed by our factory workers, and, second, the growth of new jobs created in the past several months.”

The mayor also touted the merging of the city and county Revolving Loan Fund programs, and the creation of the Van Wert Land Reutilization Corporation (land bank), which has resulted in the demolition of 26 derelict properties in the city, and the subsequent revitalization of those properties.

Mazur said he sees the following as the three biggest challenges facing Van Wert in the future:

The police department’s continuing efforts to mitigate drug trafficking and “rid the city of those who prey upon our children’s innocence by encouraging their drug use.”

Removal of derelict commercial structures from the city.

Amending the city’s code of ordinances to better provide for the safety and welfare of all residents.

Mayor Mazur also noted that he believed it was his responsibility to bring the question of whether to become a charter former of government to city residents. Two ballot questions will be placed on the November general election ballot to provide voters the option of whether to change from a statutory form of government to a charter form of government, and, if the answer is yes, to elect 15 Charter Commission members to bring that change about.

Mazur said having a charter would allow city residents more flexibility in the form of government they wish to have.

“A charter would better serve us by allowing broader home rule ordinances, as opposed to being regulated solely by the Ohio Revised Code,” he noted. “Home rule affects only the area which is within the city limits.”

Mazur said one of his goals over the next several months is to complete replacement of all water meters to new, remotely read meters. This would facilitate monthly billings and allow for better budgeting of utility expenses.

Mazur is married to JoAnne Simmerman and has three adult children.

Markward is a lifetime resident of Van Wert and earned bachelor’s and master’s degrees from Bowling Green State University. He has been a public school teacher and administrator for many years.

Markward has also served on a number of government entities over the last several decades, serving 20 years on the Van Wert City Board of Education, five of which as board president; seven years on the Vantage Career Center Board of Education, and is in his second term as the Third Ward representative on Van Wert City Council.

Markward says he sees the three biggest challenges facing Van Wert as its aging infrastructure, its need for workforce development, and the lack of variety in housing options.

He also said he supports voters having the chance to decide whether to go to a charter form of government.

“Van Wert can become a charter city only if the voters approve it,” Markward noted. “I’m about 99 percent sure I would like to see this question on the ballot in November 2020.

“I like the idea of Van Wert residents having more options for local control,” he added. “There are just a few things I need to confirm before I fully commit to it.”

Markward noted his opinion that creation of the Van Wert Area Economic Development Corporation has been an improvement to the prior economic development system, but also said he looks forward to seeing the program become self-funded, so the city can redirect the portion of the Hotel-Motel Tax to other uses.

Markward noted that he would like to see the city spend more time working with groups that deal with quality-of-life issues.

In addition to the mayor’s race, city issues on the ballot include a question for city residents on whether to allow city officials to use a portion of the 0.5-percent street tax to replace sidewalks on projects that involved the complete reconstruction of a street within the city, and a request from Casey’s General Store to receive a D-6 liquor permit allowing it to sell beer and wine on Sunday as part of its convenience store operation.

Van Wert County voters in the Delphos City School District will also vote on a 2.25-mill, five-year permanent improvement levy renewal, as well as the renewal of a 5.5-mill, five-year operating levy, while county voters in the Parkway Local School District will vote on a 1.5-mill, five-year replacement tax for the purpose of improvements, renovations, and additions to school facilities and acquiring land and equipment.

Willshire village residents will vote on a 3.9-mill, five-year current expenses levy.