Markward upsets Mazur in GOP primary

Van Wert independent

Van Wert Mayor Jerry Mazur was defeated in Tuesday’s Republican primary election, 533-365, by Third Ward Councilman Ken Markward.

The city question on whether to use a portion of the 0.5-percent street tax for sidewalk replacement was approved, 768-211, while a local option in Va Wert Precinct 3B on a request for Sunday liquor sales by the Casey’s General Store convenience store squeaked by 30-28.

Other tax levies on the ballot also passed in Van Wert County, although two Delphos City School levies and a Parkway tax levy still need to be approved in Allen and Mercer counties, respectively.