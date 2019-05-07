Man faces charges for high-speed chase

VW independent/submitted information

A West Carrollton man faces several charges related to an accident and high-speed chase that ended in Mercer County on Tuesday.

Antonio Love

Antonio Love, 34, was charged with failure to comply with a lawful order, a felony of the third degree; leaving the scene of an accident, a misdemeanor of the first degree; driving while under a Financial Responsibility Act license suspension, an unclassified misdemeanor; reckless operation, a minor misdemeanor; and several other traffic violations, in connection with the high-speed chase.

According to Van Wert County Sheriff Thomas M. Riggenbach, Love was spotted by a deputy driving north through Ohio City on Ohio 118 at a very high rate of speed. The deputy then attempted to stop Love near the intersection of Ohio 118 and Wren-Landeck Road, but Love refused to stop and increased his speed to flee the deputy.

Love continued north on Ohio 118 to Cooper Road, where he turned east and continued to U.S. 127, where he reportedly ran the stop sign and turned south onto U.S. 127. He lost control of his vehicle while making the turn and went off the east side of the highway, but drove back onto the roadway and continued south on 127.

The chase, which reached speeds in excess of 100 mph, continued into Mercer County. Love then turned east on U.S. 33, where the Van Wert County deputy was joined by a trooper from the Wapakoneta Post of the Ohio State Highway Patrol in pursuing Love’s vehicle. Mercer County deputies also assisted at the scene where Love was finally pulled over.

Shortly afterwards, Love pulled over at the intersection of U.S. 33 and Hassis Road, where he was taken into custody without further incident.

Love was taken to the Van Wert County Correctional Facility, where he is being held until his arraignment in Van Wert Municipal court.