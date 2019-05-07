Farmer files for mayor

Former Van Wert mayor Don Farmer filed his petitions on Monday as an independent candidate for city mayor. Farmer and his wife, Nancy, presented to the Van Wert County Board of Elections several signed petitions to qualify him for the November 2019 General Election. Farmer is looking forward to the coming months to outline priority items for the City of Van Wert. “We are a community with great potential,” Farmer said. “I am looking forward in promoting those and working with any and all who have the same goal of ‘let’s get Van Wert back on track’.” photo provided