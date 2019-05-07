Clifford Leo Tyler III

Clifford Leo “Rocky” Tyler III, 41, of Athens, died along with his 11-year-old son, Clifford Leo “Caleb” Tyler IV, as a result of an accident Tuesday, April 30, 2019.

Born Aug. 17, 1977, in Van Wert, he was the son of Penny L. Feasby Tyler of Rockford and the late Clifford Leo Tyler Jr.

In addition to his mother, he is survived by a daughter, Callie; a sister, Sara (Paul Sturwold III) Tyler of Van Wert; his partner, Cindi Lucas; and her three daughters, Janey, Audrey, and Kayla; and a niece.

A combined memorial service for Rocky and his son, Caleb, will be at 1 p.m. on Saturday, May 11, at Olive Branch Church of God near Rockford, with Pastor Marc Phillips officiating. Burial will be in Tomlinson Cemetery in Rockford.

Visitation is from 11 a.m. until the time of services at the church.

Preferred memorials: To the family.