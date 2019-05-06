Robert L. Baumle

Robert E. Baumle, 99, of Payne, passed away Friday, May 3, 2019, at Vancrest Health Care Center in Payne.

Bob was born in Harrison Township on October 18, 1919, a son of Vivian (Hummell) and Roman Baumle, who both preceded him in death.

He was a 1937 graduate of Payne High School, served his country in the U.S. Army in World War II and came home to farm the soil he defended. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and member of Divine Mercy, Knights of Columbus (Infant of Prague) and Payne American Legion post.

Bob will be sadly missed by his wife, Frances (Coleman), whom he married April 18, 1964; five children, Paul (Kathy) Miller, Peter (Connie) Miller, Patsy (Todd) Wiedemann, Patrick (Wendy) Baumle, and Jack (Annette) Baumle; 15 grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.

He was also preceded in death by his brothers, Norbert, John, and Harold Baumle.

Funeral Mass is at 10 a.m. Tuesday, May 7, at Divine Mercy Catholic Church in Payne. He will be laid to rest, with military honors, at St. John the Baptist Catholic Cemetery.

Visitation is from 4-7 p.m. Monday, May 6, where a vigil will be held at 7 p.m., and from 9-9:30 a.m. Tuesday, all at Dooley Funeral Home in Payne.

Preferred memorials: Payne American Legion Post for Buckeye Boys State.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.dooleyfuneralhome.com.