Random Thoughts: bee delay and more

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Random Thoughts center around another record setting performance by Austin Clay, a bee delay, a big week for Lincolnview and Van Wert, Ohio State football and the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Record setter

Van Wert’s Austin Clay broke his own school record again.

Clay’s shot put toss of 59-02.75 at Saturday’s Ada Invitational broke his previous record of 58-06.75 set April 30, at a home quad with Ottoville, Lima Central Cathollic and Delphos Jefferson.

Something tells me it won’t be the last time he breaks his own record this season.

Bee delay?

I’ve heard of rain delays, lightning delays, and delays caused by a loss of power, but until yesterday, I had never heard of a “Bee Delay.”

According to reports, thousands of bees buzzed the infield area just before Monday’s game between the Cincinnati Reds and San Francisco Giants at Great American Ball Park.

Two beekeepers who happened to be at the game helped the grounds crew safely capture the bees.

How bizarre, how bizarre.

Big week for the Lancers, maybe

If weather permits, Lincolnview will host rival Crestview in a key Northwest Conference baseball game on Wednesday, then the Lancers are scheduled to travel to Paulding on Thursday.

Lincolnview and Crestview were originally scheduled to meet April 25, and the Lancers and Paulding were supposed to play last Thursday, but both games were rained out.

The early weather forecast for Wednesday and Thursday isn’t exactly promising, but here’s hoping the games will finally be played.

Big week for the Cougars, maybe

The Cougars need a win at Bath on Wednesday and a victory at home against Elida on Thursday to clinch at least a share of the WBL championship. Of course, like Lincolnview, Van Wert needs the rain to stay away.

It would be the first league baseball title for Van Wert in 35 years.

Ohio State football

I’ve gone on record as saying the Buckeyes could lose as many as two or three games this fall.

Some people agree, others don’t, which is fine. It’s just an opinion. However, I’ve been asked by more than one person which two or three games they could lose, so here goes:

Sept. 28 at Nebraska – Huskers will be better, not an easy place to play.

Oct. 18 at Northwestern – Don’t laugh. A Friday night game in Evanston.

Nov. 30 at TTUN – If there was a year for UM to win, this could be it.

Columbus Blue Jackets

It was a fun playoff ride for the Blue Jackets, but it came to an end with a 3-0 loss to Boston on Monday night.

It seemed like almost everyone became a Columbus fan when the team upset Tampa Bay in the first round.

If you have thoughts on any of the above subjects, feel free to drop me an email at sports@thevwindependent.com.