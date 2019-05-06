Michaud directs donation to Willshire Twp.

VW independent/submitted information

Van Wert County farmer Bradley Michaud has directed a donation of $2,500 to Willshire Township through America’s Farmers Grow Communities, sponsored by the Bayer Fund.

“Having been involved with rural township government for nearly 20 years, I am very aware of the struggles of operating small rural fire and EMS departments with minimal budgets,” Michaud said. “We have two fantastic departments to be thankful for.

“It is my wish to donate the American Farmers Grow Communities donation to the Willshire Township Fire Fund, with the funds being directed to the Willshire and Wren Fire and EMS Departments for training and equipment,” he added. “I feel this is the best way to benefit all of our rural community.”

Celebrating its 10th year, America’s Farmers Grow Communities partners with farmers to support nonprofit organizations strengthening rural communities. The program offers farmers the chance to direct a $2,500 donation to a nonprofit of their choice, and has awarded more than $33 million to more than 8,000 nonprofits across rural America.