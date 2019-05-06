Lincolnview prom…
Lincolnview students danced the night away Saturday in the Dairy Barn on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for the school’s Junior-Senior Prom. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 05/06/19 at 7:25 am. FILED UNDER: News
Lincolnview students danced the night away Saturday in the Dairy Barn on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for the school’s Junior-Senior Prom. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent
POSTED: 05/06/19 at 7:25 am. FILED UNDER: News
Copyright © 2010-2019 The Van Wert Independent — Subscribe to our RSS feed — Web Site Design by J. DeWert Enterprises, LLC