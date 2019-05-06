The Van Wert County Courthouse

Monday, May. 6, 2019

Lincolnview prom…

Lincolnview students danced the night away Saturday in the Dairy Barn on the Van Wert County Fairgrounds for the school’s Junior-Senior Prom. Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

POSTED: 05/06/19 at 7:25 am. FILED UNDER: News