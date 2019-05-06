Crisis Care sets DV, sex assault meeting

VW independent/submitted information

A Van Wert area domestic violence and sexual assault collaborative meeting will be held at noon Monday, May 6, at St. Mark’s Lutheran Church in Van Wert.

Box lunches are available from Collins’ Fine Foods for $6. To reserve a box lunch, contact Crisis Care at 419.238.4357 by 9 a.m. Monday.

The meeting will include Crisis Care programming updates, as well as a keynote address by Shane Manson, Van Wert co-director of Families of Addicts (FOA). Learn about weekly FOA meetings and the organization’s mission of educating, empowering, and embracing families, friends, and individuals struggling with addiction by providing support and promoting recovery.