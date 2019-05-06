Baseball, softball, tennis roundup

Van Wert independent sports

Monday’s weather conditions finally allowed a full slate of local baseball, softball games, plus tennis.

Baseball

Lincolnview 3 Parkway 0

ROCKFORD — Three Lincolnview pitchers combined to hold Parkway to just one hit and the Lancers defeated the Panthers 3-0.

It was the first game in 14 days for Lincolnview.

Gavin Carter pitched the first four innings and allowed one hit and struck out seven. Collin Overholt pitched two hitless innings and struck out one, and Ethan Kemler went one inning and fanned three.

Two of Lincolnview’s runs came in the third inning, when Braxton Fox scored on a sacrifice fly by Overholt, followed by an RBI single by Jaden Youtsey that plated Cole Binkley.

The remaining run was scored in the fifth inning, when Kemler drove in Youtsey.

Brayden Evans had two of Lincolnview’s seven hits in the game, while Nick Riley had Parkway’s lone hit.

The Lancers (16-2) will host Hicksville today and will hold Senior Day festivities, then will play at Paulding on Thursday.

Antwerp 6 Crestview 0

CONVOY — Antwerp held Crestview to just three hits in a 6-0 non-conference victory.

Trever Sheets had a double, while Kaden Short and Kole Small each singled. The Archers, who totaled 10 hits, scored one run in the second inning, two in the fourth, one in the sixth and pair in the seventh.

The loss dropped Crestview to 8-10. The Knights will host Paulding today.

Softball

Crestview 24 Ottoville 0

CONVOY — Lexi Gregory had four hits and six RBIs, and Crestview rolled to a five inning 24-0 win over Ottoville in the Division IV sectional semifinals at Owen Pugh Field.

14 of Crestview’s runs came in the fourth inning.

Bailey Gregory finished with a three hits and two RBIs, and Aleigh Chesbro, Codi Miller and Olivia Cunningham each had a pair of hits and an RBI.

The Lady Knights (17-4) will play at Lincolnview today, and will host Miller City in the sectional championship game on Thursday.

Bath 13 Van Wert 4

Visiting Bath jumped out a to a 6-0 first inning lead and never looked back on the way to a 13-4 Western Buckeye League win over Van Wert.

The Wildkittens extended the lead to 9-0 after two innings, then added three more in the top of the fourth for a 12-0 lead.

Van Wert scored a run in the bottom of the fourth, when Reagan Priest singled in Lauren Moore. Bath answered with a run in the fifth inning, then the Lady Cougars scored their remaining three runs in the bottom half of the inning. Alexis Metz crossed home plate on a wild pitch and Grace Spoor’s two RBI single drove in Adrianna Grothause and Moore.

Metz, Moore and Spoor each finished with two hits.

Van Wert will play at Elida in the Division II sectional semifinals at 4:30 p.m. today.

Tennis

Van Wert 5 Lima Central Catholic 0

LIMA – The Cougars (9-7) enjoyed a 5-0 non-conference sweep of the Thunderbirds at the Collett St. Tennis Courts.

At first singles, Kannen Wannemacher defeated Aaron Simmons 6-0, 6-7, 6-3 and at second singles Michael Hellman topped Brady Koenig 6-1, 6-1. Micah Rager played third singles and dominated Jake Evans 6-1, 6-1.

The first doubles team of Kaden Thomas and Nathan Ruger won 6-0, 6-2 over Collin Guagenti, while the second doubles team of Jace Fast and Nick Carter defeated Michael Seffernick and Drew Hubbard 6-1, 6-1.