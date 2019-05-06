Lots of people showed up Sunday to honor Paul Hoverman, who is retiring from his positions as the founding executive director of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center of Northwest Ohio and as the first coordinator of performing arts for the Van Wert County Foundation (VWCF). Among those showing up were (top left) former VWCF executive secretary Larry Wendel and his wife, Gloria, and retired local dentist Dr. Roger Okuley and his wife, Kay; Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation board member Karen Koch (on the left of the photo on the bottom right) and retired Vantage Career Center public relations coordinator MaryJo Wilhelm; and Nigel Burgoine (bottom left photo), artistic director of the Ballet Theatre of Toledo, and his wife, Anne Marie. photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent and the NPAC.