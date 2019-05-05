Van Wert finishes 5th at WBL tourney

Van Wert independent sports

LIMA — With championship round wins at second singles and first and second doubles, Ottawa-Glandorf captured the 2019 Western Buckeye League tennis tournament at UNOH.

In addition, the Titans won the regular season championship.

Van Wert finished fifth (4-5 WBL) in the regular season standings and in a fifth place tie with Defiance in the WBL tournament.

At second singles, Van Wert’s Zane Fast fell 6-4, 6-2 in Saturday’s semifinals to St. Marys Memorial’s Andy Vogel. The first doubles team of Nathan Ruger and Kaden Thomas lost in the semifinals to Ottawa-Glandorf’s Drew Kuhlman and Kamron Maag 6-2, 6-2, and the second doubles team of Nick Carter/Jace Fast lost to St. Mary’s Memorial’s Mat Kawalec and Justin Grannan 6-4, 1-6, 1-6.

Carter and Fast followed up with a third place match win over Elida’s Wyatt Wuest and Eric Butler 6-7, 7-6, 6-3.

The Cougars will begin Division II sectional competition at UNOH May 9 and 11.