Monday Mailbag: May 6, 2019

SCOTT TRUXELL/independent sports editor

This week’s Monday Mailbag includes questions about Van Wert’s incoming athletic director, rained out games, the 2019 NWC football title race, the Kentucky Derby and David Bell.

Q: What, if any role does Van Wert’s incoming athletic director have in the process of hiring a new girls’ basketball coach and a new boys’ basketball coach? Name withheld upon request

A: It’s my understanding that while continuing his current duties as Ada’s current athletic director, Trent Temple has been involved in the process in Van Wert.

In my mind, it makes sense, because he’ll be working directly with the new coaches.

While the athletic director or some sort of committee interviews applicants, the actual hiring is done by the Board of Education, usually based on the recommendation of the AD or the committee.

Q: How are teams going to make up all of these games that have been rained out? Name withheld upon request

A: Unfortunately, area softball and baseball teams will probably have to cancel a number of non-conference games that were rained out. With the end of the regular season approaching, conference and tournament games are the top priority.

Q: In your last column you talked about the early favorite in the 2019 WBL football race. What are your thoughts on the NWC? Name withheld upon request

A: Crestview, Spencerville and Columbus Grove are defending tri-champions of the Northwest Conference.

Offhand, I’d say Columbus Grove is the early favorite in what could be a tight race. The Bulldogs have some nice talent returning.

However, I don’t like to count out Spencerville. Chris Sommers’ ground and pound attack presents all sorts of problems, and it seems like he’s able to plug in new players each year with no dropoff.

Then there’s Crestview. The Knights are losing some outstanding players to graduation, but it’s hard to count out a Jared Owens coached team. Crestview might not be quite as explosive this year, but I think the Knights will win their fair share of games.

Q: What are your thoughts on the outcome of the Kentucky Derby? Name withheld upon request

A: I’ll start by saying I’m only a casual horse racing fan. I enjoy watching and I don’t mind placing a wager or two, but I don’t know all of the ins and outs of the sport.

I’m still surprised Maximum Security was disqualified, because it seemed like the horse was going to win, regardless of what happened. That’s just my opinion.

Imagine finishing first but not winning, and imagine a somewhat hollow victory for Country Horse’s team.

Regardless, this is a result they’ll talk about for years.

Q: What are the chances David Bell is gone before the All-Star Break? Name withheld upon request

A: At this point, slim to none.

Cincinnati Reds fans seemed excited when he was hired last fall and expectations seemed to be fairly high. At this time last year, the Reds were 8-26, and the team currently stands at 14-20.

Yes, it’s been a somewhat frustrating start, but I don’t see Bell getting the axe, given the fact he’s just started a three year contract.

If you have a question for the next Monday Mailbag, email it to sports@thevwindependent.com.