Lady Cougars finish 2nd at Ada Invite

The Van Wert Lady Cougars finished second behind Spencerville at Saturday’s Ada Invitational. Kirsten Clay won the shot put (37-02.25) and the discus (137-02), and Caylee Phillips won the 800 meter run (2:29.52). Runner up finished were posted by Rachel Spath (3200 meter run, 12:54.63), Jill Gemmer (shot put, 35-10.75) and the 4×400 meter relay team of Carly Smith, Sierra Shaffer, Gracie Gunter, Phillips, 4:29.96). Van Wert photo