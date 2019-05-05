The Van Wert County Courthouse

Sunday, May. 5, 2019

Lady Cougars finish 2nd at Ada Invite

The Van Wert Lady Cougars finished second behind Spencerville at Saturday’s Ada Invitational. Kirsten Clay won the shot put (37-02.25) and the discus (137-02), and Caylee Phillips won the 800 meter run (2:29.52). Runner up finished were posted by Rachel Spath (3200 meter run, 12:54.63), Jill Gemmer (shot put, 35-10.75) and the 4×400 meter relay team of Carly Smith, Sierra Shaffer, Gracie Gunter, Phillips, 4:29.96). Van Wert photo

