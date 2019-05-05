Hart leads Cougars to Ada Invite title

Van Wert independent sports

ADA — Jacob Hart put on quite a show at Ada Invitational.

Van Wert’s junior speedster sprinted to first place finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dash and helped the 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams capture victories, as the Cougars won Saturday’s event.

The Van Wert Cougars celebrate after winning Saturday’s Ada Invitational. Van Wert photo

Hart ran the 100 in 11.3 seconds, then followed up with a time of 23.55 in the 200, and along with Kenneth Salicido, Nathan Jackson and Ryan Chen, won the winning 4×100 meter relay in 45.96. Hart, Ethan Brown, Blake Henry and Nathan Jaskson won the 4×200 meter relay in 1:33.62.

Henry won the high jump (6-04), while Austin Clay finished first in the shot put (school record 59-02.75) and the discus (154-00).

Gage Chiles won the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:12.80.

The 4×200 meter relay team of Connor Pratt, Henry, Jackson and Brown finished second (3:39.45), and Colin Place was the runner up in the shot put (44-07).

Team rankings

1 – Van Wert (150 points)

2 – Bluffton (100)

3 – Cory-Rawson (59)

4 – Carey (50.5)

5 – Arlington (50)

6 – Spencerville (44.5)

7 – Ada (41.5)

8 – Hardin Northern (38)

9 – Kenton (36)

10 – Upper Scioto Valley (28)

T11 – Bath (16)

T11 – Lima Central Catholic (16)

13 – Temple Christian (13)

14 – Allen East (12)

15 – New Knoxville (5)

16 – Mohawk (3.5)

Full results can be seen at: https://www.baumspage.com/track/ada/inv/2019/2019%20Results.pdf