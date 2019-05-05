Hart leads Cougars to Ada Invite title
Van Wert independent sports
ADA — Jacob Hart put on quite a show at Ada Invitational.
Van Wert’s junior speedster sprinted to first place finishes in the 100 and 200 meter dash and helped the 4×100 and 4×200 meter relay teams capture victories, as the Cougars won Saturday’s event.
Hart ran the 100 in 11.3 seconds, then followed up with a time of 23.55 in the 200, and along with Kenneth Salicido, Nathan Jackson and Ryan Chen, won the winning 4×100 meter relay in 45.96. Hart, Ethan Brown, Blake Henry and Nathan Jaskson won the 4×200 meter relay in 1:33.62.
Henry won the high jump (6-04), while Austin Clay finished first in the shot put (school record 59-02.75) and the discus (154-00).
Gage Chiles won the 3200 meter run with a time of 10:12.80.
The 4×200 meter relay team of Connor Pratt, Henry, Jackson and Brown finished second (3:39.45), and Colin Place was the runner up in the shot put (44-07).
Team rankings
1 – Van Wert (150 points)
2 – Bluffton (100)
3 – Cory-Rawson (59)
4 – Carey (50.5)
5 – Arlington (50)
6 – Spencerville (44.5)
7 – Ada (41.5)
8 – Hardin Northern (38)
9 – Kenton (36)
10 – Upper Scioto Valley (28)
T11 – Bath (16)
T11 – Lima Central Catholic (16)
13 – Temple Christian (13)
14 – Allen East (12)
15 – New Knoxville (5)
16 – Mohawk (3.5)
Full results can be seen at: https://www.baumspage.com/track/ada/inv/2019/2019%20Results.pdf
