Crestview rallies past Shawnee 7-6

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Kali Small scored on a seventh inning passed ball, giving Crestview a 7-6 non-conference softball win over visiting Shawnee on Saturday.

The Lady Knights (16-4) scored four runs in the final inning to cap the rally.

Trailing 6-3, Olivia Cunningham opened the inning with a double, then Avery McCoy reached first on an error. Cunningham, who reached third on the same error, scored on a fielder’s choice by Breena Grace. An RBI double by Bailey Gregory pulled the Lady Knights to within one, 6-5, then two batters later, Gregory tied the game on a Shawnee error.

The Lady Indians had five errors in the game.

Gregory scored on a first inning passed ball to tie the game 1-1, then Lexi Gregory beat the throw to home on a single by Codi Miller to tie the game 2-2 in the third inning.

The two teams each scored once in the sixth inning, with Crestview’s run coming when Lexi Gregory crossed home plate on a wild pitch.

Shawnee scored three runs in the top of the seventh, setting the stage for Crestview’s rally.

Bailey Gregory had two hits and an RBI, Lexi Gregory had a pair of hits and Codi Miller finished with a hit and an RBI. Small earned the win on the mound, allowing five hits while striking out two.

The Lady Knights are scheduled to play at Lincolnview on Tuesday.