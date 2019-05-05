VW, L’view earn top seeds, C’view No. 7

Van Wert independent sports

Van Wert and Lincolnview are the No. 1 seeds in their respective baseball sectionals/districts.

During Sunday afternoon’s tournament draw, the Cougars (15-2) opted for a opening round bye and will host either Wapakoneta or Kenton in the Division II sectional championship game on Friday, May 17. The winner will advance to the district semifinals against Galion or Lexington at Heidelberg University in Tiffin on Thursday, May 23.

After the Cougars, Elida is the No. 2 seed, followed by Clear Fork, Galion, Lexington, Shawnee, Wapakoneta, Celina, Tiffin Columbian, St. Marys Memorial and Kenton.

In Division IV, Lincolnview (15-2) edged St. Henry (13-3) for the top seed, and the Lancers chose a first round bye and will host Lima Central Catholic or Waynsfield-Goshen for the sectional championship on Thursday, May 16. The sectional winner will move on to the district semifinals at Coldwater High School on Thursday, May 22.

The No. 7 seed Crestview Knights (7-8) are in the same sectional/district and will play at No. 5 seed Perry on Tuesday, May 14, with the winner advancing to the sectional title game against No. 4 seed Minster on Thursday, May 16. The sectional champion will play at the Coldwater district on Thursday, May 22 against Lincolnview, Lima Central Catholic or Waynesfield-Goshen.

Parkway will host Upper Scioto Valley on Tuesday, May 14, with the winner facing St. Henry in the sectional championship game at St. Henry High School on May 16.

After Lincolnview and St. Henry, New Bremen is the No. 3 seed, followed by Minster, Perry, Marion Local, Crestview, Parkway, Lima Central Catholic, Upper Scioto Valley, Waynesfield-Goshen and New Knoxville.