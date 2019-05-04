Healthy Kids Day bike winners named

VW independent/submitted information

The Van Wert County YMCA held another successful Healthy Kids Day on April 27. Healthy Kids Day encourages young people to challenge their sense of adventure and families to awaken their summer imaginations. The event featured educational activities, face painting, relay races, a bounce house, and a number of live demonstrations.

Bicycle winners include (from the left) Silas Sealscott, Layla Norton, and Kenten Hill. Not pictured is Ava Keuneke. photo provided

The day also included nutrition education provided by Van Wert Health and Van Wert Family Physicians, while the Camp Clay Aqua Park provided information about summer camp opportunities and fun activities, Van Wert Smiles taught kids how to care for their teeth, Van Wert County Health Department shared steps for proper hand washing, the Van Wert Fire Department educated youngsters on fire safety, the Community Emergency Response Team (CERT) addressed evacuation procedures, and American Therapy Dogs were out with their furry sidekicks.

The YMCA continues to fulfill its mission and community commitment by hosting a children’s health fair, and will continue to host this event annually. The free event was co-sponsored by Laudick’s Jewelry, Walmart, and Crumb Coat LLC and each business provided a bike for the bike raffle. Bicycle winners included Ava Keuneke, Silas Sealscott, Layla Norton, and Kenten Hill.

For more information about this and any other programs available through the Van Wert YMCA, contact YMCA Membership Director Nicole Benson at nicole@vwymca.org or 419.238.0443, or visit www.vwymca.org.