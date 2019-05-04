Peony Fest names 2019 Flowers in Full Bloom nominees

2019 Flowers in Full Bloom nominees include (front row, from the left) Carolyn Kesler, Alice Berryman, Arnetta Watson, and Connie Drake; (back row) Joyce Brandt, Marsha Ross, and Linda Stanley. photo provided

VW independent/submitted information

The Peony Festival Committee announces the 2019 Flowers in Full Bloom nominees. The program includes names submitted by the Van Wert area community to be recognized as women who have influenced, encouraged, and uplifted all those they have come in contact with.

These women are truly inspiring and worthy of the community’s recognition. Nominees this year include the following:

Carolyn Kesler is a caring, giving person in everything she does. She is truly a “one of a kind” person. Kesler is involved with the Parish Council at St. Mary of the Assumption Catholic Church in Van Wert and is still working at Van Wert Health after 51 years. Kesler is also a member of the Merry Widows group.

Alice Berryman, who first moved to the Van Wert area to the Berryman homestead, said she initially wasn’t happy here as she was a “city girl” who, as a child, often traveled to big cities with her father, who was a pastor, and family.

Berryman also knew no one here except her husband’s family. However, in 1984, a friend told her to “bloom where you are planted”. This inspired her to get a substitute teaching job at Lincolnview Local Schools, which eventually turned into a full time position. Berryman now thinks there is no better place to live than in the country. She and her husband, Dennis, attend Grace Bible Church, where she teaches Sunday school and Vacation Bible School. The Berrymans have two sons and five grandchildren.

Joyce Brandt attends First Baptist Church in Van Wert, where she has served as a Christian Women’s Club officer, was a past president of the former Van Wert Woman’s Club, and is currently involved in the Merry Widows grief share program.

Brandt has three sons, 10 grandchildren, and two stepgrandchildren.

Connie Drake was a nurse for many years at Van Wert Family Physicians. She shared her wealth of knowledge through teaching at Vantage Career Center in the Health Careers program and also teaches piano. She was nominated as a compassionate, funny, and caring person.

Brenda Berres, is a retired nurse who worked for Dr. Hanson and Van Wert OB-GYN until her retirement. She graduated from Lincolnview High School and Lutheran College of Health Professions.

Berres has been married to her husband, Gary, for 29 years, and has three daughters, five grandchildren, a great-grandson, and a great-granddaughter due in August. Her hobbies include painting, scrapbooking, and crocheting.

Linda Stanley spent her career days as a high school English and business teacher. She has also spent many years as a volunteer at Van Wert Civic Theatre, both on stage and behind the scenes helping with music, sets, and costumes.

Stanley is a member of Twig II, where she serves as treasurer and works at the Hospital Thrift Shop. She is a member of Elks Lodge 1197 in Van Wert, where she is a past exalted ruler and is now lodge organist.

Stanley says volunteering is an important part of her life and thinks that everyone should volunteer when able.

Marsha Ross has been married to Harlan Ross for 43 years. They are the parents of Jennifer McGarvey and Jared Ross and have five grandchildren.

Ross’s caring ways and lovely smile touch all who meet her. She attends Calvary Evangelical Church in Van Wert and has held numerous offices in her Sunday school. She also takes it upon herself to make sure that church bulletin boards always look good.

She also served on the Van Wert Dog Park Committee and was part of the group who saw to the park’s opening. Ross uses her God-given talents to comfort those in need and hurting people.

Arnetta Watson is the wife of Pastor Bill Watson of the Pentecostal Way Church on Leeson Avenue in Van Wert. She is the Sunday school and events coordinator, as well as church secretary and choir director. Along with all of her church duties, Watson volunteers for the American Red Cross. The Watsons have three sons and nine grandchildren.