Miller leads Crestview past Paulding

Van Wert independent sports

CONVOY — Bailey Gregory, Codi Miller and Caitlin O’Hagan each had three hits to help lead Crestview to a six inning 14-4 win over Paulding at Owen Pugh Field on Friday.

Miller drove in five runs, Ashley Call had three RBIs, and Breena Grace had a double, a home run and a pair of RBIs. As a team, the Lady Knights finished with 17 hits.

The game was tight through the first five innings. The two teams were tied 1-1 after the first and the Lady Knights led 3-2 after two innings. The lead was 5-4 after three innings and 6-4 after four. After a scoreless fifth inning, Crestview exploded for eight runs in the sixth and final inning.

Kali Small earned the win on the mound, as Crestview improved to 15-4 (6-1 NWC).

The Lady Knights will host Shawnee in a doubleheader today.