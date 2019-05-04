Knights compete at South Adams Invite

Van Wert independent sports

BERNE (IN) — Crestview was the lone Ohio school at Friday’s 10 team South Adams Invitational, and the Knights finished third on the boys’ side, while the Lady Knights posted a seventh place showing.

Heritage High School won the boys’ team title with 99 points, followed by South Adams (86) and Crestview (73).

The Knights had two first place finishers – Wade Sheets in the 100 meter dash (11.57) and the 4×400 meter relay team of Darrin Nihiser, Jordan Perrott, Sheets and Caylib Pruett (3:36.87)

Wade Sheets (center) won the 100 meter dash, finished second in the 200 meter dash and was part of the winning 4×400 meter relay team. Wyatt Richardson/Van Wert independent

Sheets placed second in the 200 meter dash with a time of 23.78, and Josiah Updegrove enjoyed a runner up finish in the 110 meter hurdles (17.54). With a time of 54.21, Pruett recorded a second place finish in the 400 meter dash.

Third place finishes were posted by Nihiser (100 meter dash, 11.79); Updegrove (300 meter hurdles, 44.72), and Pruett (23.97).

Chelsea Taylor was the top finisher for the Lady Knights, placing second in the high jump (4-08). The 4×400 meter relay team of Lindsey Schumm, Ragan Harting, Chloee Case and Lauryn Black finished third with a time of 4:49.46, and Harting finished fourth in the 1600 meter run (5:55.01).

Host South Adams easily won the girls’ title with 145 team points. Elwood finished second with 75 points.

Crestview will return to action Thursday at the Northwest Conference semifinals at Allen East High School.

Team scores

Boys

1 – Heritage (99)

2 – South Adams (86)

3 – Crestview (73)

4 – Bluffton (IN) (71)

5 – Southern Wells (68)

T6 – Blackford (22)

T6 – Blackhawk Christian (22)

8 – Adams Central (15)

9 – Smith Academy (2)

10 – Elwood (0)

Girls

1 – South Adams (145)

2 – Elwood (75)

3 – Bluffton (IN) (60)

4 – Heritage (57)

5 – Adams Central (56)

6 – Southern Wells (27)

7 – Crestview (21)

8 – Blackford (16)

9 – Canterbury (4)

10 – Blackhawk Christian (1)

Note: South Adams High School has a six lane track (six individuals/relays scored in final rounds). There was no pole vault and there is no 4×200 meter relay in Indiana High School track & field.