Hoverman open house reminder issued

VW independent/submitted information

Just a reminder that the Van Wert County Foundation and Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation will recognize Paul Hoverman for his extraordinary contributions to music in Van Wert County from 2-4 p.m. this Sunday, May 5, in the Van Wert Federal Grand Lobby of the Niswonger Performing Arts Center.

Hoverman has served as executive director of the Van Wert Area Performing Arts Foundation since its inception in 2005.

The Niswonger Performing Arts Center, Fountain Park Summer Music Series, Young Artists Showcase, and biennial performances of Handel’s Messiah, have all become a thriving reality under Hoverman’s leadership.

The public is invited to the open house style reception honoring Hoverman’s service to Van Wert County and beyond.