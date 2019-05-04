Fiesta Friday! Ole!

Willow Bend Country Club’s main dining area was packed Friday as the United Way of Van Wert County held its last Fiesta Friday fundraiser of the current campaign, raising a total of $12,900 for the United Way’s 29 local agencies. Approximately 250 people attended the event, which was sponsored by Central Insurance Company, Citizens National Bank, and Federal-Mogul Corporation, while there were 18 other corporate-sponsored tables at the fundraiser. United Way Executive Director Vicki Smith thanked those who donated prizes, gift cards, and certificates for the silent auction hats, and also thanked those who attended the event and the volunteers who helped put it on. “We cannot thank everyone enough for your time and donations towards our goal for our 2018-19 campaign,” Smith said. “Now on to next year.” Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent