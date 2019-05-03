VWHS Class of 1958 gifts quilt to school

Van Wert independent staff

A quilt signed by members of the Van Wert High School Class of 1958 has found a permanent home in the VWHS media center.

This scarlet-and-gray quilt signed by members of the VWHS Class of 1958 is shown on display in the school media center.

photos by Dave Mosier/Van Wert independent

In the fall of 2018, during the class’s three-day celebration of its 60th class reunion, the as-yet uncompleted quilt, created by class member Susan (Sheldon) Wingard, was brought to Van Wert. During a welcome event at Elks Lodge 1197, class members then signed the quilt, while also adding the names of deceased class members.

In addition to signing the quilt, class members also attended a dinner held at Willow Bend Country Club, highlighted by 1950s songs sung by Lincolnview High School choir members, and toured a number of local landmarks, including the Van Wert County Common Pleas courtroom and its renovated dome; Brumback Library, which many class members had not seen since an addition was constructed nearly 30 years ago; the Central Insurance Fire Museum; and the Van Wert County Historical Museum.

Unfortunately, Wingard was not one of those who attended the reunion, as she was dealing with hurricane-related flooding at her home in North Carolina.

The scarlet and gray quilt was recently completed and was presented on Thursday to VWHS Principal Bob Priest, who put it on display in the media center as a token of thanks and gratitude by class members for the education they received from their alma mater.

Class members on hand for the presentation were Diane (Ashbaugh) Stewart, Larry Bowersock, Nancy (Williman) Bowersock, Jadine (Bell) Conn, Carol (Hesher) Arthur, Karen (Waymire) Linton, Opal (Clouse) Dunham, Reg Burley, and Robert Mohr.